Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 1,152,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,399,000 after acquiring an additional 659,050 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,279.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.