Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

