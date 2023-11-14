Commerce Bank Acquires 2,078 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.42.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

