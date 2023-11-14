Commerce Bank Acquires 370 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.794 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

