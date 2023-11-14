Commerce Bank Buys 706 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

