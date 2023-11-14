Commerce Bank Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

