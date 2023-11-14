Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

