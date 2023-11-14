Commerce Bank Has $1.18 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

