Commerce Bank Has $1.39 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE CFR opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $148.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

