Commerce Bank Has $944,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

