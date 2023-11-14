Commerce Bank Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

