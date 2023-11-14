Commerce Bank Purchases 130 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

