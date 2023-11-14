Commerce Bank Purchases 86 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,491. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.