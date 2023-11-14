Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,516 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.