Commerce Bank Sells 141 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

