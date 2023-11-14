Commerce Bank Sells 14,724 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.