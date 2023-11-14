Commerce Bank Sells 237 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XYL opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

