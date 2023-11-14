Commerce Bank Sells 479 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.