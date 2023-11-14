Commerce Bank Sells 6,118 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.