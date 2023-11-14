Commerce Bank Sells 949 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,325. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $111.80.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

