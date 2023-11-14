Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 2.93% 11.74% 3.13% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 0 30 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $56.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than ZipLink.

74.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 37.45, meaning that its stock price is 3,645% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 3.37 -$9.14 billion $0.49 106.61 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats ZipLink on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ZipLink

(Get Free Report)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

