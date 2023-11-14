Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 120.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 527,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 208,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

