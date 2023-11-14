Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,795,000 after acquiring an additional 399,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

