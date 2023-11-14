Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Duolingo worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 263,479 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,241.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,796 shares of company stock worth $71,739,801 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

