Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,521 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ferroglobe worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 3,560,697 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,899,421 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 42.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after buying an additional 1,352,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 1,327,742 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $456.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

