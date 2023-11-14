FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $229.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

