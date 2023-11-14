Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 188.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $116.88.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

