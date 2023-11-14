Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

MAIN stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.09%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.