Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,325. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

