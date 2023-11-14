Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.33.

GRT.UN opened at C$64.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.53%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

