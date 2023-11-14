Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

