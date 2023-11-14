Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $24,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

