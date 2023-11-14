Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 215,862 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

