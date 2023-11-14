Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

