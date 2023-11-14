Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1,719.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.79.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

