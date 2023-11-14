Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

