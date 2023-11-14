Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXFree Report) by 439.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Immunic worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Immunic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Immunic from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Immunic

(Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

