Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.