International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

