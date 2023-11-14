Investment House LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $355.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

