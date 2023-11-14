Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,525,000 after buying an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.