Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.