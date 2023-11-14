Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
