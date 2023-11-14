Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

