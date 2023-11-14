Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 143,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS PTLC opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

