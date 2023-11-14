Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.