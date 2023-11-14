Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

