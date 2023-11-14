Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $217.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

