Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

