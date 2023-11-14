Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

