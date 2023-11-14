Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $914,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.